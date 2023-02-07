St. Norbert men surging during winning streak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A seven game winning streak has the St. Norbert Green Knights right in the thick of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference race.

There’s a number reasons for the turnaround from 7-7 to 14-7 on the season. The first has to be shooting.

On the current streak, the Green Knights are shooting better than 44 percent, and hitting nearly half of their shots over the last two games.

“We have a number of guys playing consistently well, and then we’re really shooting the ball at a really high level. Compared to earlier in the year, we were still winning some games, but our margin for error was so small because we weren’t making shots. To have that winning streak and our guys playing with confidence and shooting the ball well, that’s what you want this time of the year,” said head coach Gary Grzesk.

Learning to close out games is always a key, even for a team with as much experience as St. Norbert. Four of the Green Knights losses this season have come by five points or less. That includes a loss to conference-leading Wisconsin Lutheran in a game SNC led by as much as ten points.

On the current streak they’re not leaving anything to doubt. Winning each game by an average of 14 points, and just one being decided by fewer than seven.

“We really bought into what our coaches were telling us, stuck together, moved the ball around on offense. We all know that we’re capable scorers. We all just kind of bought into what they were preaching in practice,” said Michael Payant.

“I think we just needed to believe in each other a little more. Historically, this has always been a defensive team. I think we needed to realize that. The same thing goes last year, but once we realized that if we start playing defense we’ll win some games,” said Carter Gebler.

St. Norbert travels to Milwaukee to face Wisconsin Lutheran at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

