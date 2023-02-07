St. Norbert men surging during winning streak

By Eric Boynton
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A seven game winning streak has the St. Norbert Green Knights right in the thick of the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference race.

There’s a number reasons for the turnaround from 7-7 to 14-7 on the season. The first has to be shooting.

On the current streak, the Green Knights are shooting better than 44 percent, and hitting nearly half of their shots over the last two games.

“We have a number of guys playing consistently well, and then we’re really shooting the ball at a really high level. Compared to earlier in the year, we were still winning some games, but our margin for error was so small because we weren’t making shots. To have that winning streak and our guys playing with confidence and shooting the ball well, that’s what you want this time of the year,” said head coach Gary Grzesk.

Learning to close out games is always a key, even for a team with as much experience as St. Norbert. Four of the Green Knights losses this season have come by five points or less. That includes a loss to conference-leading Wisconsin Lutheran in a game SNC led by as much as ten points.

On the current streak they’re not leaving anything to doubt. Winning each game by an average of 14 points, and just one being decided by fewer than seven.

“We really bought into what our coaches were telling us, stuck together, moved the ball around on offense. We all know that we’re capable scorers. We all just kind of bought into what they were preaching in practice,” said Michael Payant.

“I think we just needed to believe in each other a little more. Historically, this has always been a defensive team. I think we needed to realize that. The same thing goes last year, but once we realized that if we start playing defense we’ll win some games,” said Carter Gebler.

St. Norbert travels to Milwaukee to face Wisconsin Lutheran at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton scrap yard fire
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Theodore Egge
Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man
Missouri police say they have arrested a school nurse for having a sexual relationship with a...
School nurse accused of having sex with student arrested
Fatal Crash
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say

Latest News

Marquette's Tyler Kolek looks to pass around Villanova's Chris Arcidiacono during the first...
Marquette moves up to No. 10 in AP rankings
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl tries to get past Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer during the second half...
Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since ’95-96
Marquette's Tyler Kolek tries to get past Butler's Manny Bates during the first half of an NCAA...
No. 14 Marquette defeats Butler 60-52 for fifth straight win
green bay phoenix basketball
Phoenix WBB stays hot with 15th win in last 16 games