Neenah High School lockdown alarm blamed on malfunction

Neenah High School interior
Neenah High School interior(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah High School leaders blame a malfunction for causing confusion of a lockdown after the school day was over.

A letter sent to families, obtained by Action 2 News, says the sound came across the public address system a few minutes after school was dismissed. Principal Brian Wunderlich writes there was no emergency, but it “created some confusion among those in our hallways and the situation may have been frightening for some individuals.”

The technology staff was investigating the cause of the malfunction.

The school has a scheduled lockdown drill for Tuesday. Wunderlich says the drill will go on as planned.

