Milwaukee officer shot and killed on city’s south side
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer was shot and killed in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.
WBAY partner station WISN reports it happened at about 1:30 a.m. near 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue on the city’s south side.
Police were expected to hold a news conference Tuesday morning.
