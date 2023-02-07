Milwaukee officer shot and killed on city’s south side

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer was shot and killed in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

WBAY partner station WISN reports it happened at about 1:30 a.m. near 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue on the city’s south side.

Police were expected to hold a news conference Tuesday morning.

Action 2 News will update the story as we learn more information.

