Milwaukee officer shot and killed on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A police officer was shot and killed in Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

WBAY partner station WISN reports it happened at about 1:30 a.m. near 14th Street and Cleveland Avenue on the city’s south side.

Police were expected to hold a news conference Tuesday morning.

Action 2 News will update the story as we learn more information.

.@MalloryNews describes the scene outside the Milwaukee medical examiner's office where dozens of law enforcement members and first responders have shown up overnight @WISN12News pic.twitter.com/mz5hX8gMYX — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) February 7, 2023

News briefing is expected soon. pic.twitter.com/ZvFIPm9djT — Diana Gutiérrez (@DGutierreztv) February 7, 2023

