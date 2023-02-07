MILD THROUGH WEDNESDAY... BUT WET SNOW RETURNS THURSDAY

Temperatures this afternoon will hover in the 30s to low 40s but those brisk westerly winds will continue. Clouds will gradually clear by evening. Lows tonight will be mainly in the 20s with some teens north and west of the Fox Valley. Winds ease a bit tonight.

We have another pleasant day on tap for Wednesday. Look for a lot of sunshine, lighter breezes, and mild highs mainly in the low 40s. The snow we have on the ground will continue to melt. But more snow is on the way...

Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavy, wet snow. Perhaps some mixed precipitation as well. Various computer model data suggest a swath of 2-6″+ may occur across parts of NE Wisconsin, including the Fox Valley. The storm track will determine where the heaviest snow falls and that is still not set in stone. One other limiting factor with storm will be mild temperatures at or above 32°. It will be a very wet, concrete-like snow once again so even with some gusty NE winds we don’t expect blowing and drifting to be a big concern. Travel issues are expected to develop, however.

Quieter conditions will return for the coming weekend, just in time for the start of sturgeon spearing season to begin.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-15 MPH

TODAY: Gradual clearing. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 40

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Lighter winds. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Lots of sunshine. Unseasonably mild. HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy with heavy, wet snow... Several inches possible. Some mixed precipitation? Gusty winds. HIGH: 35 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Snow showers. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Milder air returns. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. Staying mild. HIGH: 38

