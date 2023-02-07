Handgun, ammunition found in Neenah High School student’s backpack

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah High School student was taken into custody after a handgun and ammunition was found in his backpack Tuesday.

The school resource officer received a tip Tuesday afternoon that a student might have stolen a firearm and keeping it at a home in Neenah.

The student, who was at school, was questioned. Their belongings were found in an empty classroom and searched. Although there was ammunition in the backpack, the handgun itself was not loaded, a school district official said.

Law enforcement officers secured the handgun, and there was an increased police presence at the high school for the rest of the day and the school district says there will be additional police presence on Wednesday, too, as a precaution.

The school went on with Tuesday’s scheduled lockdown drill as planned.

A letter sent to parents, obtained by Action 2 News, added, “We appreciate the vigilance of the student who reported the tip. We also continue to encourage people to report any suspicious activity to keep our school safe.”

