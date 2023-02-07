Handgun, ammunition found in Neenah High School student’s backpack

Neenah High School exterior (file image)
Neenah High School exterior (file image)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - A Neenah High School student was taken into custody after a handgun and ammunition was found in his backpack Tuesday.

The school resource officer received a tip Tuesday afternoon that a student might have stolen a firearm and keeping it at a home in Neenah.

The student, who was at school, was questioned. Their belongings were found in an empty classroom and searched. Although there was ammunition in the backpack, the handgun itself was not loaded, a school district official said.

Law enforcement officers secured the handgun, and there was an increased police presence at the high school for the rest of the day and the school district says there will be additional police presence on Wednesday, too, as a precaution.

The school went on with Tuesday’s scheduled lockdown drill as planned.

A letter sent to parents, obtained by Action 2 News, added, “We appreciate the vigilance of the student who reported the tip. We also continue to encourage people to report any suspicious activity to keep our school safe.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Ice and open water on the Bay of Green Bay off Sherwood Point in Door County
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
Theodore Egge
Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen found dead in the elements after car crash
Fatal Crash
Sheriff: Alcohol suspected in Waushara County fatal crash; victim ID’d

Latest News

Fire engulfs a home on Ashbury Ct in Fond du Lac.
Woman rescued from burning house in Fond du Lac
An early morning fire heavily damaged a home in Fond du Lac
Woman rescued from Fond du Lac house fire
David Hovde (right) with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin)
Appleton man is guest at State of the Union
Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving died in the line of duty in a shootout with a robbery...
Slain Milwaukee police officer identified
Cars stuck in the street after flooding in March along the East River (WBAY photo)
East River Collaborative focuses on improving flooding resiliency in Greater Green Bay area