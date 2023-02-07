Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Three Green Bay neighborhoods are pulling together to address a string of burglaries.

Police say more than half a dozen break-ins have happened in the Colburn, Marquette Park and Olde Norwood neighborhoods on the city’s southwest side since December 4.

“We’re processing them still. We’re still having a quite a bit of evidence we’re working through with forensics, and that’s about where we’re at with the investigation,” Lt. Jason Allen said.

Now, as police investigate a 7th burglary, officers will attend a neighborhood meeting Monday, Feb. 6, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at Burkel’s One Block Over, 1007 Tony Canadeo Run.

Police say the burglar or burglaries break in through a back door or basement window. Electronics, money and clothes are just a few of the stolen belongings.

Police are encouraging neighbors to be vigilant and take precautions, such as locking doors and windows, installing outdoor flood lights, setting up a security camera, and keeping a light on when you’re away from home.

“The bottom line is to make sure you have all your valuables secured,” Lt. Allen said, suggesting, “Take photographs of the serial numbers, take photographs of your valuables.”

Abby Brezinski is president of the Olde Norwood Neighborhood Association. She says the meeting will be an outlet for neighbors to ask questions and learn how to discourage more break-ins.

“Communication is always key. The more information, the more discussions we can have around the topic, it keeps it top of mind so that we can be looking out for our neighbors, but also remembering, ‘Hey, did I lock my back door? Does it look like I’m gone for a week?’ -- those proactive things that we know but aren’t necessarily top of mind,” she said.

Green Bay police are encouraging anyone with information about the burglaries to give them a call.

