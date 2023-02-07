Gov. Evers, Lac du Flambeau Tribe meet after failed negotiations continue

(Morry Gash | AP)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers traveled to Lac du Flambeau Saturday to meet with the Tribal Council, Tribal Land Management Director, Tribal Administrator, and the Tribe’s Legal Council regarding the status of communications between the Tribe, the town, and title companies.

In a story reported by WSAW, the roads that run through the Tribe’s land are currently blocked by the Tribe after a decade of failed agreements. In a Facebook post on the Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians page, it said Gov. Evers shared his support in the Tribe’s efforts in resolving the situation and agreed that his administration would assist in those efforts.

“As this is an ongoing private dispute, my priority as governor is encouraging everyone in the area to engage amicably and peacefully with each other while working to bring all parties to the table to resolve this issue quickly. I remain hopeful that with everyone at the table, the parties will be able to reach a meaningful resolution,” said Gov. Evers.

The Tribe stated that they have no intention of removing the barriers that were installed on their land until the town, title companies, and right-of-way applicants make a good-faith offer to the Tribe for a decade’s worth of trespassing and utilizing the roads.

As early as 2011, the Bureau of Indian Affairs sent notices to the affected landowners in Lac du Flambeau that the easement was expiring. They stated that during that time, the town collected significant taxes from those landowners, but did nothing to resolve any issues with the Tribe.

