CLEARING OUT LATER TODAY... HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THURSDAY

While roads are just damp across eastern Wisconsin, there’s icy travel this morning, mainly northwest of Peshtigo and Shawano. As expected, much of the Northwoods got a wintry mix last night. There were some occasional claps of thunder too! Many drivers across northern Wisconsin will need to allow for extra travel time and reduce their speed until road conditions improve.

Any lingering mist or drizzle will fade away, but the clouds will hang around this morning. Blustery west winds will pump in cooler and drier air, which will keep temperatures steady. Eventually, that drier air will help our skies clear out this afternoon.

Heads-up, Thursday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY! We’re anticipating a round of heavy, wet snow across eastern Wisconsin. While much of the computer data suggests that we will see several inches of accumulation, there’s some uncertainty about this storm... Mild temperatures may cause some mixed precipitation, which could limit our snowfall totals. The warm winter weather may also cause some of the snow to melt on contact, or perhaps compress after it falls. Regardless, we encourage you to stay tuned over the next couple days, as we track this next weathermaker.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: W 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: A cloudy morning, then a gradual afternoon clearing. Brisk west winds. HIGH: 39 (steady temps)

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Some clouds northwest. Cold, with less wind. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Some clouds NORTH, otherwise, sunshine. Mild with minor melting. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy with heavy, wet snow... Several inches possible. Some mixed precipitation? Gusty winds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Snow showers. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 31 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Turning blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Mild again. HIGH: 38

