3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Artificial intelligence in the home

It's becoming a key part of our lives -- even a life-saving one -- whether we can see it or not
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Artificial intelligence” has been a buzzword in science fiction for years. 2001: A Space Odyssey. The Matrix. Wargames. Blade Runner.

Now artificial intelligence has come home.

Whether it’s asking Alexa to set an alarm or reminder. Or scanning medical records for evidence of cancer more effectively than humans.

It’s changing our lives -- and even saving lives. Brad Spakowitz begins a deeper look into the A.I. in today’s 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Theodore Egge
Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man
Newton scrap yard fire
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
Fatal Crash
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
Concrete barriers are installed along Packerland Drive in Brown County.
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County

Latest News

Green Bay beats Milwaukee in OT, breaking losing streak
Green Bay beats Milwaukee in OT, breaking losing streak
Ice and open water on the Bay of Green Bay off Sherwood Point in Door County
11 rescued from ice floes on Bay of Green Bay
Ice and open water on the Bay of Green Bay off Sherwood Point in Door County
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children
Olde Norwood neighborhood in Green Bay has seen a high number of burglaries since December
Green Bay neighborhoods hit with break-ins for past 2 months