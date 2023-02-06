WINTRY MIX FOR SOME TONIGHT, ANOTHER SYSTEM ON THURSDAY

We’re going to be on a little temperature roller coaster over the next 24 hours as our next weather maker moves through. Afternoon highs today will be in the low to mid 30s with even warmer temperatures tonight and early Tuesday morning. The tradeoff will be a chance of some wintry weather.

The best odds of a coating to 2″ of snow tonight will be generally north of Green Bay. There may also be a little bit of light freezing rain mixed in. Farther south, it appears temperatures will be just warm enough for rain. Slick spots are certainly possible wherever frozen precipitation develops. Winds may gust to around 30 mph during the night.

We’ll stay mild on Tuesday with gradually clearing skies. Highs in the mid to upper 30s remain on track. A shot at some low 40s and more sun is also in the cards for Wednesday. Not too bad for this time of year.

A more potent weather maker on Thursday needs to be watched. It has the potential to produce several inches of heavy, wet snow across the area with temperatures in the mid 30s. Stay tuned for more info as details become more clear. Some lingering light snow showers could continue on Friday too as temperatures dip into the low 30s.

Our upcoming weekend is looking pretty quiet at this time with highs in the upper 20s on Saturday and mid 30s again on Sunday.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Clouds thicken. Milder, but brisk. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Evening showers. A slushy inch or two of snow NORTH. Gusty winds. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: A cloudy morning, then clearing skies. Breezy, but not that cold. HIGH: 39 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild for February. HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow and mixed precipitation... Several slushy inches possible. Gusty winds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: Snow showers. A bit colder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 29 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: Variably cloudy. Milder again. HIGH: 37

