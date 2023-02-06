Sturgeon spearers watching the weather and the ice

LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - What a difference a week can make. After last week’s sub-zero chills, another week with mild temperatures may feel nice -- but for the upcoming sturgeon spearing season it’s something people are keeping a close eye on. Ice quality and thickness are causing some concerns with the opening day of the season this Saturday.

“I can’t believe they’re parking on it, to be honest with ya. There’s only 9 inches right here,” Stuart Wells of Oshkosh says.

Ice thickness varies across Lake Winnebago. With warmer temperatures heading into sturgeon spearing and the big Battle on Bago ice fishing tournament, spearers and ice fishermen will have to make do with what they’ve got.

“We’re letting everybody go out with four-wheelers and UTV’s. There’s a lot of people going out on the other side of the lake with vehicles,” Don Herman of Sunk? Dive and Ice Service says.

“I just hope the ice holds up. I mean, we’ll be able to take these [four-wheelers] out for a while, but it is easier when you got your truck,” Wells says.

Herman told us he’s seen worse conditions than this. He doesn’t expect the warm weather to impact the ice we have already, but we’re also not going to see more of it.

“It will not affect the ice. If you notice, there’s like a foot of snow out here. Unless we get a couple inches of rain, it won’t do anything. It may take the snow down, but it’s not going to touch the ice,” he says.

Herman adds this is only the second time in his 48 years that they haven’t had vehicle bridges out yet due to mild January weather.

There are UTV and ATV bridges out, but Herman advises to always check with the local fishing clubs to make sure the bridges are open. They sometimes close them due to too many cracks in the ice.

Herman adds to always go slow when crossing ice bridges.

“This is a big thing, all the fishing clubs know this, and if you’re a big fisherman you know you have one vehicle on the bridge at a time. What happens is, people get in a hurry. You have to stay back, and that’s why we need 12 inches of ice,” Herman says.

And as sturgeon spearers get ready to head out to the ice, there’s one thing Herman says you always have to remember: “You know my saying: The ice is never 100% safe, and I can tell you that by Sunk.”

