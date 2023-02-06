Oshkosh police investigate student bringing gun to middle school

Oshkosh police squad car (file image)
Oshkosh police squad car (file image)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating why a middle school student brought a firearm to school. Police say it happened earlier Monday at the Webster Stanley campus of Vel Phillips Middle School.

The school resource officer learned about it at 1 p.m. By that time, the student -- and the firearm -- were no longer at school. Police eventually located kids who they say were involved and a firearm.

Police say they found everyone they’re looking for and there’s no danger to the public, but as a precaution there will be a greater police presence at the Webster Stanley campus on Hazel St. on Tuesday.

Parents who have kids at the school will receive additional information from the school district. Police are asking anyone who has information about this case to call police at (920) 236-5700 or use the P3 Tips mobile app for Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newton scrap yard fire
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Theodore Egge
Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man
Missouri police say they have arrested a school nurse for having a sexual relationship with a...
School nurse accused of having sex with student arrested
Fatal Crash
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say

Latest News

Neenah Police Department warns people to stay off the ice and finding children walking around...
Neenah police warn children to stay off the ice
Ice and open water off the shore of Door County on February 6, 2023
11 people rescued from ice floe off Door County
Daniela Itzel Velazquez, 17, was reported missing on Sunday.
Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen found dead in the elements after car crash
Sturgeon Bay ice (2021 file image)
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children