Oshkosh police investigate student bringing gun to middle school

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating why a middle school student brought a firearm to school. Police say it happened earlier Monday at the Webster Stanley campus of Vel Phillips Middle School.

The school resource officer learned about it at 1 p.m. By that time, the student -- and the firearm -- were no longer at school. Police eventually located kids who they say were involved and a firearm.

Police say they found everyone they’re looking for and there’s no danger to the public, but as a precaution there will be a greater police presence at the Webster Stanley campus on Hazel St. on Tuesday.

Parents who have kids at the school will receive additional information from the school district. Police are asking anyone who has information about this case to call police at (920) 236-5700 or use the P3 Tips mobile app for Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

