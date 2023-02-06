One taken to hospital during Green Bay apartment fire

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A person was taken to a hospital Sunday during an apartment fire in Green Bay.

At 5:45 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of smoke and flames in the 1100 block of Emilie Street.

Crews found fire coming from a second-floor apartment on the back side of a home.

A resident evacuated and was taken to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. He’s in stable condition.

Crews rescued two dogs, three cats, and a snake from the apartment.

The department says the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen. The cause is under investigation.

Three people were displaced by the fire.

Green Bay Fire received help from Green Bay Police, Wisconsin Public Service, the American Red Cross, and Brown County Communications.

