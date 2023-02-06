Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since ’95-96

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl tries to get past Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer during the second half...
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl tries to get past Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night.

The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Wisconsin scored seven consecutive points and took a 49-48 lead on a jumper by Chucky Hepburn with 3:21 to go. Chase Audige put the Wildcats back on top 50-49 with 2:55 remaining and there would be only one more made basket the rest of the game. After a series of turnovers, missed jumpers and missed free throws, Hepburn hit a jumper to give the Badgers a 51-50 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Buie then hit two free throws to put Northwestern back on top, 52-51 at :31.

Barnhizer blocked a layup attempt by Hepburn with 20 seconds left and the Wildcats held on to win despite a missed 1-and-1 opportunity by Tydus Verhoeven. Hepburn’s missed jumper with six seconds left was Wisconsin’s final chance to take the lead.

Hepburn scored 17 points for Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) and Connor Essegian added 15 points, all on 5-of-11 3-point shooting.

Audige added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Northwestern (16-7, 7-5). Barnhizer had eight points, seven rebounds and one big block.

Northwestern led 20-13 after Nick Martinelli hit a jumper with 8:39 left in the first half. Wisconsin closed to within 22-21 with an 8-2 run highlighted by Essegian’s 3-pointer. The Wildcats went on to lead 26-23 at the half.

