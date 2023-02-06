Neenah police warn children to stay off the ice

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police are issuing a warning, telling parents and kids to stay off the ice.

Officers were called to Shattuck Park by the public library Sunday afternoon for a report of several children walking around on the ice near the docks.

Officers talked to the children and said their parents handled the situation appropriately.

Police shared photos on Facebook to show how dangerous the ice is at that location. They remind everyone about the dangers of ice, especially with temperatures back on an upswing.

Ice is never 100% safe.

