Neenah police warn children to stay off the ice

Neenah Police Department warns people to stay off the ice and finding children walking around the docks at Shattuck Park(Neenah Police Department via Facebook)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Neenah police are issuing a warning, telling parents and kids to stay off the ice.

Officers were called to Shattuck Park by the public library Sunday afternoon for a report of several children walking around on the ice near the docks.

Officers talked to the children and said their parents handled the situation appropriately.

Police shared photos on Facebook to show how dangerous the ice is at that location. They remind everyone about the dangers of ice, especially with temperatures back on an upswing.

Ice is never 100% safe.

