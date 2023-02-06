A MILDER WEEK AHEAD, BUT A BIT MESSY TONIGHT

Over the past weekend, our temperatures have been steadily rising. We’ll continue that trend as we kick off the new work-week. Highs this afternoon will rise mainly into the middle 30s. However, you’ll probably notice a brisk southeast wind this afternoon, which will knock our wind chills back into the 20s. Still, our temperatures will be roughly 10 degrees warmer than normal for this point in February. Most of our high temperatures this week will be in the 30s, with mild low 40s on Wednesday.

Low clouds may hug the Upper Michigan border this morning. Otherwise, you’ll see some sunshine through the midday. Clouds will increase this afternoon as our next weathermaker arrives...

This disturbance will bring us a quick round of wet weather this evening. The Fox Valley and the lakeshore will see mainly light rain, while areas NORTH of Green Bay get wet snow. Some icy mixed precipitation is possible. A slushy inch or two is possible near and NORTH of Highway 64, which will cause the roads to become slippery overnight. Tonight’s severe weather outlook is LOW.

A stronger storm system is expected to impact the area later this week. We’re anticipating wet snow and mixed precipitation Thursday and Friday. While it’s too early to say how much snow will fall, there’s potential for several inches of accumulation. We’re awaiting for clarity on the storm’s exact track and more precise temperature details to determine what types of precipitation we’ll get... Stay tuned for more information over the next few days.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SE 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

TODAY: Some morning sunshine, then afternoon clouds. Milder, but brisk. HIGH: 36

TONIGHT: Evening showers. A slushy inch or two of snow NORTH. Gusty winds. LOW: 32

TUESDAY: A cloudy morning, then clearing skies. Breezy, but not that cold. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Mild for February. HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy with snow and mixed precipitation... Several inches possible. Gusty winds. HIGH: 37 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: Snow showers. A bit colder. HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Colder and brisk. HIGH: 29 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Milder again. HIGH: 37

