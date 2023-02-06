Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man

Theodore Egge
Theodore Egge(Marinette County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette County officials continue to ask the public to be on the lookout for a man who has been missing for nearly a month.

Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen Friday, Jan. 13. Witnesses saw him walking north on a snowmobile crossing at Bennet Road. He was headed toward Benson Lake Road.

Officials do not suspect foul play, but they believe Teddy is not familiar with the area.

Authorities said Teddy did not have a working cellphone.

Teddy’s family has posted a $5,000 reward for information about Teddy’s location.

Officials are asking property owners in the area to check their cabins or properties for signs Egge may have been there.

“Please check any game cameras or security cameras. We would also request all outdoor enthusiasts be vigilant while out and about in the wooded areas,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Egge is described as a 35-year-old white male with blue eyes. He’s 5′11″ and 190 pounds.

If you have information, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 715-732-7627 or visit the Crimestoppers website.

