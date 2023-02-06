Gamblers’ Danylov plays on amidst war at home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When it comes to the game of hockey and Mykhailo Danylov, it was love at first sight.

“I was a kid and my sister used to do gymnastics. There was a rink right across from where she used to go. One day my dad took me there. I saw a bunch of hockey players playing. I got excited, and I told him I want to play hockey,” said Mykhailo Danylov.

The ice was home for Danylov right from the beginning.

“I honestly don’t even know how to explain it. I guess I just, it’s just a feeling you get when you go out there and completely forget about everything that’s going on outside, and just love it,” said Danylov.

That love of hockey began in his home, Ukraine.

“I mean it’s great. I miss it a lot. It’s awesome, everything is super close; you can go anywhere you want to by yourself,” said Danylov.

The game of hockey led Danylov away from Kyiv, and to the United States. First with the Junior Coyotes in Arizona, and eventually to the USHL and Green Bay.

“Misha wasn’t drafted into the USHL. Misha actually went to Fargo’s camp before he came to Green Bay. He literally played 18 to 20 games in a two-week stretch of tryout camp hockey, and we took a chance on him,” said Gamblers head coach Mike Leone.

“Completely different, obviously, it’s a different level from a youth hockey. It’s just unbelievable to play in such a building like that. The organization is just awesome. Completely different level, different experience,” said Danylov.

Being that far away from home is tough for anyone, but there’s no preparing for the horrors of war. That’s as Russia invaded Ukraine almost a year ago, and the war that has raged on since then.

“It was awful. It was kind of hard to really go through and really understand what’s going on. You just kind of can’t really believe it at first. Obviously, as bad as it sounds, you get used to it. It’s just awful, and a lot of my family are there. I just hope that things are going to end pretty soon,” said Danylov.

Danylov’s place to get away from it all is still the same, the ice.

“It’s a big part of it. I mean, I’ve been playing hockey for 15, 16 years now. It’s just something that helps me out a lot. You go out there. You forget about everything and all you have on your mind is just game,” said Danylov.

In the middle of a busy USHL season and everything that’s going on around the globe, home and family is very much on Danylov’s mind. Getting in contact with them is a daily effort, but not always an easy one.

“Obviously I’m trying to do that every day. Trying to contact my parents and my family. It’s been a little tough since there’s obviously some problems with electricity right now. It’s not always that you can contact them, but I try to do it every day,” said Danylov.

Danylov’s support system here in the states are the guys in the locker room and the coaches on the bench he sees day in an day out. Important with the stress of the season, and also from a war back home.

“He’s been unbelievable for our culture and who we want to be. How he practices, the type of person he is. Unique, obviously there’s a lot going on in his life right now being from the Ukraine. He’s just an unbelievable person and we’re thankful we have him,” said Leone.

“It’s awesome. I mean, that’s probably one of the best teams I’ve ever been in. The boys are great. Doesn’t matter where you’re from, who you are, it’s just awesome to be a part of that,” said Danylov.

