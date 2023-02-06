Funeral fund created for Wrightstown teen found dead in the elements after car crash

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Funeral arrangements are being made for the 17-year-old Wrightstown girl who died after an accident last week.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office believes Daniela Velazquez died of hypothermia after her car went into a ditch on a road off Highway 96. Her body was found in the elements about a quarter-mile away.

Her sister writes that Daniela loved listening to music and had a passion for drawing and animals. She had hopes of finishing school, moving back to Florida and becoming a driver for a race team.

Her family created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. Daniela’s sister says her family is reaching out to the community for help because they want to give Daniela the memorial she deserves, honor her memory, and say their last good-byes.

