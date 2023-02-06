Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing.

At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained: “I mean, I’m just really grateful all these people are here. Because usually it is just a small group of people, of like 10 people and we are doing this all by ourselves.”

Over 50 people were on hand to help write signs. The group has helped over 500 lost dogs to get reunited with their owners.

