Dog gone missing? This Wisconsin group offers help

A missing dog that was reunited with his owner
A missing dog that was reunited with his owner
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - They’re called “Get Toby Home” - a dog search and rescue group based in Suamico. Their goal: Speeding up the process of sign deployment for when Wisconsin dogs go missing.

At a sign preparation event, Kaycey Delrow, a member of the group, explained: “I mean, I’m just really grateful all these people are here. Because usually it is just a small group of people, of like 10 people and we are doing this all by ourselves.”

Over 50 people were on hand to help write signs. The group has helped over 500 lost dogs to get reunited with their owners.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nursing home CEO indicted
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Missouri police say they have arrested a school nurse for having a sexual relationship with a...
School nurse accused of having sex with student arrested
Grant Fuhrman convicted as charged
Jury finds Fuhrman guilty of Attempted 1st Degree Homicide in Oshkosh West attack
Fatal Crash
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
Penguins
Penguin feeding experience returns to the New Zoo in Green Bay

Latest News

Wintry mix ahead
FIRST ALERT WEATHER
$10 million in mental health funding supports farmers
Again: Fire in a scrap yard
Two fires in scrap yards in consecutive days
Towers of Power exhibit at Wisconsin Maritime Museum
New exhibition “Towers of Power” at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum