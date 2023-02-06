DNR to begin winter prescribed burns this week

(Tyler Silvest / CC BY 2.0)
By Sean White
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR announced Monday that fire management crews will begin to perform prescribed burns on DNR properties throughout the state where local conditions can provide a safe and effective burn.

DNR crews will be burning cattail marshes and wetlands to clear any buildup of dead vegetation and open waterways for waterfowl to feed and nest. By burning in the winter, DNR staff are able to more effectively control the burning due to the wet conditions and frozen ground.

Winter burns mark the beginning of the fire management season for DNR crews. Additional windows of opportunity for prescribed burning will continue through spring, and open again in late summer and fall.

Historically, periodic fires both natural and man-made, remove dead vegetation while stimulating native plant growth. Marshes, wetlands, and the native species that live there have adapted to these periodic fires and often depend on them.

Planning a burn can take months and crews must be ready when the appropriate weather condition is suitable for the burn. DNR staff make the decision to conduct these prescribed burns only when weather and vegetation conditions meet strict standards for safety, smoke management, and burn effectiveness. Even after such careful planning, each burn is reassessed on the morning of the burn at the burn site to ensure all safety measures are met.

When conducting prescribed burns near roads or recreational trails, the DNR will post signs to notify the public and ensure the area is avoided. The DNR also notifies local law enforcement and fire officials in advance about when and where DNR-prescribed burns will take place.

For more information about where prescribed burns are taking place across the state, click here.

For more information regarding the benefits of prescribed burning in Wisconsin, visit the DNR webpage.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Powell
Waupaca County mom sentenced to prison for son’s death after reptile theft
Theodore Egge
Marinette County officials ask public to be on lookout for missing man
Newton scrap yard fire
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
Fatal Crash
Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say
Concrete barriers are installed along Packerland Drive in Brown County.
Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County

Latest News

Neenah High School interior
Neenah High School lockdown alarm blamed on malfunction
The St. Norbert Green Knights are a game back of NACC leader Wisconsin Lutheran ahead of this...
St. Norbert back in conference race
Wisconsin National Guard is behind on their recruitment goals for 2023.
Wisconsin National guard is 17% behind on recruiting efforts this year
Green Bay police say burglars broke into homes in southwest neighborhoods through basement...
Green Bay police give neighbors advice after numerous break-ins
Sturgeon Bay ice (2021 file image)
11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children