CP needs volunteers to answer phones during telethon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - CP is in need of volunteers to help answer phones during the CP Telethon.

The 2023 telethon is Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5.

Volunteer shifts last one hour and are from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday.

To volunteer, call or email Beth Paul, Annual Giving Coordinator, at (920) 337-1122 x1203 or bpaul@wearecp.org.

The telethon airs on WBAY-TV 2.

The telethon raises money for CP services to people with physical, cognitive, developmental, and sensory conditions.

