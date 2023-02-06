CP needs volunteers to answer phones during telethon

Serving more than 2,100 families throughout northeast Wisconsin, this is the biggest fundraiser...
Serving more than 2,100 families throughout northeast Wisconsin, this is the biggest fundraiser of the year with last year raising over $1,400,000.(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - CP is in need of volunteers to help answer phones during the CP Telethon.

The 2023 telethon is Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5.

Volunteer shifts last one hour and are from 7-10 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday.

To volunteer, call or email Beth Paul, Annual Giving Coordinator, at (920) 337-1122 x1203 or bpaul@wearecp.org.

The telethon airs on WBAY-TV 2.

The telethon raises money for CP services to people with physical, cognitive, developmental, and sensory conditions.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the CP Telethon.

