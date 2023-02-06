Barriers installed at “most dangerous intersection” in Brown County

Concrete barriers are installed along Packerland Drive in Brown County.
Concrete barriers are installed along Packerland Drive in Brown County.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Concrete barriers were installed early Monday at an intersection dubbed the “most dangerous” in Brown County.

The Brown County Highway Department installed the barriers to address a high rate of injury crashes at Packerland Drive and the Mason Street Frontage Road.

The south frontage road and driveways at Hardee’s and the Shell Station driveway will become right-in and right-out only. The temporary barriers will be up until permanent construction starts in the summer.

“This intersection continues to be the most dangerous intersection in the county. The left-turn and crossing maneuvers are the cause of the majority of injury crashes at this location,” reads a letter from the Brown County Highway Department.

In April, the highway department will start work on new access points at NWTC between the frontage roads and Mason Street.

Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio proposed a permanent solution to add a roundabout. The Oneida Nation would need approval from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs since the roundabout would be built on tribal land. If they get the approval, construction won’t begin until next year or 2025.

A intersection has been dubbed "most dangerous" in Brown County.
A intersection has been dubbed "most dangerous" in Brown County.

