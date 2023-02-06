Appleton police looking for Yia Lor as person of interest in Briarcliff murder

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton Police Department identified a person of interest in a man’s fatal shooting on N. Briarcliff Dr. last month -- and police need the public’s help to find out where he is.

Yia Lor, 37, is already wanted on an outstanding warrant for a felony probation violation, which police say is unrelated to the shooting. Online jail records from December show Lor is 5′5″, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe he has information about the murder of 56-year-old Paul A. Rhoads, of Appleton, who was found in the road with a gunshot wound on the 1200-block of N. Briarcliff on January 22. Rhoads died later at the hospital.

Yia should not be approached. If you know his location, call 911. If you have information that could help authorities investigate this case, call (920) 832-5540 and speak with Investigator Yule.

