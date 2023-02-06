Alcohol suspected factor in Waushara County fatal crash, officials say

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KWTX)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A driver was killed in a weekend crash in Waushara County.

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

On Sunday, at about noon, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue in the Township of Marion.

The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

The driver and passenger of an SUV were taken to a hospital by Waushara County EMS.

“Preliminary indication of evidence located at the accident scene indicate that fail to stop at a stop sign and alcohol appear to be contributing factors,” reads a statement from Sheriff Wally Zuehlke.

The sheriff did not say which driver was believed to have been drinking or who failed to stop at the stop sign.

The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Wautoma Area Fire District, Wautoma Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Waushara County EMS, and the Waushara County Medical Examiner’s Office.

