11 people rescued from ice floes off Door County, including 5 children

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a call of 11 people, including 5 children, trapped on ice floes that broke away from the Door County shoreline Monday.

One group of 8 people was three-quarters of a mile off Sherwood Point. A separate group of 3 was found a quarter-mile from Sherwood Point.

”We were fishing, we were all spread out. I was next to one of my buddies -- they had a tent that was further out, towards where the crack was, the main one -- so as we were fishing hear all this cracking. But at one point it was a really loud crack,” fisherman Gabriel Blindu described.

The Coast Guard and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources used airboats to bring them back to shore.

The Coast Guard says they were in good health after being stranded for about an hour.

The group didn’t have shanties to protect them from the elements, just sleds to carry their equipment.

