RAIN & SNOW TO START THE WEEK, NEAR SPRING HIGHS BY MIDWEEK

An Alberta clipper is currently moving over the state of Wisconsin bringing chances of snow flurries for the early morning hours. Despite this clipper, temperatures will continue to slowly warm up reaching highs in the lower 30s with calm winds from the west-northwest. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are expected for Sunday, but temperatures will cool down by nightfall once the cold passes. Lows will fall to the mid teens, but wind chills will stay above zero degrees.

Heading into the new week, another cold front will pass over Wisconsin bringing another chance for rain and snow starting Monday night. Monday will be another mostly cloudy day with even warmer highs in the mid 30s. The rain and snow will begin around 10:00 P.M. Monday night with snow over the Northwoods and rain for the Fox Valley area. This will be a fast moving system so accumulation will be little to none so travel should be fine.

By midweek, sunshine will return and highs will reach 40 degrees making it feel like its spring!!! Enjoy it because there are indications we will fall back to 20s by next weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

MONDAY: SSE 10-20 MPH

TODAY: Partly sunny, little warmer. HIGH: 32

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, back to teens. LOW: 15

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, late chance of rain and snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy, early snowflakes possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Beautiful sunshine and near spring highs. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow. HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Chance of snow flurries, mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooling back to normal. HIGH: 28

