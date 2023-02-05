No one injured in Fond du Lac scrap pile fire

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters were called around 6:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of a scrap pile fire at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center in the 200 block of W. Arndt Street.

When firefighters arrived they found a large scrap pile of cars other bulk recyclable materials burning adjacent to its shredding operation. The scrap in the pile was determined to be materials waiting to be processed in the shredder as part of the recycling process.

No one was hurt. The Fond du Lac Police department helped assist with traffic management.

