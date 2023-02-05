Newton fire downs large scrap yard facility

NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - The fire erupted in a commercial complex just west of Cleveland - its flames quickly engulfed buildings run by B&B Metals.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department, no one was injured in the blaze and the fire is contained, but firefighters are still in the process of working on hot spots. Fire crews from several counties were called to assist: Brown, Calumet, and Sheboygan.

Employees from the plant are helping, too - by moving around scrap metal to extinguish the flames.

We will continue to follow the story and hopefully obtain some information on what caused the fire. An update will be brought to you at our newscast at ten tonight.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.