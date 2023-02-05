New exhibition “Towers of Power” at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - More than 100 years of Wisconsin marine design and engineering are currently on display in the Wisconsin Maritime Museum’s newest exhibit “Towers of Power”.

Showcased are over 50 outboard motors from throughout the Midwest and Northeast Wisconsin.

The display allows guests to explore how motors have developed and become more efficient through the years. But there’s a lot more to see: The motors on display are only a fraction of the 400+ outboard motors in the Wisconsin Maritime Museum standard collection.

The majority of the museum’s outboard collection was amassed by Orlin C. Johnson (1924-2002) of Staunton, Illinois. Johnson was a champion bass fisherman and began collecting fishing tackle as a child. When he retired from Shell Oil Company in 1985 he began to concentrate on collecting and restoring outboard motors and related freshwater-marine artifacts.

He built a substantial and well documented collection, including some of the earliest examples of outboard motors known. In 2005, his collection was transferred to the Museum on indefinite loan, in accordance with Mr. Johnson’s wishes. “Towers of Power” will be on display until November 2023. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum welcomes all people to connect with our waterways through inclusive programming, engaging exhibits and a world-class collection. For more information, visit wisconsinmaritime.org or call (920) 684-0218.

