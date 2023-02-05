MILD WEEK AHEAD WITH SOME RAIN & SNOW CHANCES

Arctic air is going to take a back seat this week as mild air infiltrates our region. Just about every day will feature highs above normal... but that doesn’t mean the chance of wintry weather is zero.

The first of two weather makers this week moves through Monday night. It’s expected to produce a wintry mix of slushy snow and icy rain mainly north of Green Bay. A coating to 2″ could occur leading to some slick roads. Locations farther south should remain just warm enough to support cold rain during the night. Temperatures look like they’ll continue rising above freezing everywhere by the Tuesday morning commute.

Highs near 40° are possible by Tuesday afternoon with more in the way of lower 40s returning on Wednesday. Not too shabby for this time of year!

The second weather maker of the week is likely Thursday. Several inches of wet snow is possible with this one... but it all depends on the the storm track. There is still a lot of model discrepancy with the track and precipitation amounts. Stay tuned for more info during the week.

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: NW/E 0-5 MPH

MONDAY: SSE 10-20+ MPH

TONIGHT: Stars & clouds. Patchy fog. LOW: 12

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Turning breezy. Evening wintry mix develops. HIGH: 36 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy early then partly cloudy. Breezy & mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & pleasant. Staying mild. HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Chance of rain and snow. HIGH: 36 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of flurries or light snow showers. HIGH: 32 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. HIGH: 31 LOW: 20

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds & sun. HIGH: 38

