Deputies: Toddler hit by car while being dropped off at babysitter’s house

HOUSTON (KTRK) - A 2-year-old girl in Houston died after deputies say she wandered into the path of a moving SUV and was struck.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office say a 2-year-old girl was hit by a car while she was being dropped off at a babysitter’s house about 5 p.m. Friday in Houston.

The toddler reportedly wandered into the path of a moving SUV, which rolled over her. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.

Investigators say the driver, who has only been identified as a 43-year-old woman, was cleaning her vehicle, while multiple children played on the concrete driveway. The driver sent the children inside and later moved the car from the concrete driveway to an earthen driveway.

As she was moving forward, deputies say she felt a bump she believed was the transition from the concrete to the earthen section. When she got out of the vehicle, she realized she had hit the toddler.

Investigators could not say whether the driver was the child’s babysitter. They say she did not appear to be impaired when the girl was hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

