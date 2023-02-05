CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Why it pays off to report complaints to the state

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s consumer protection agency says it could pay off to register a complaint with the agency.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection returned about $2.8 million to people in 2022.

The agency took in about 11,000 complaints last year. The top complaint was landlord and tenant issues, which moved ahead of telemarketing on the top 10 list.

“The annoying phone calls that pop up on your phone: we saw a decrease this year,” says Michael Domke, Director, Bureau of Wisconsin Consumer Protection.

Now, telemarketing is in second place to Landlord and Tenant issues.

“The most this year was on security deposits and when they’re getting returned, and the deductions that come from them,” says Domke. “Really an understanding of what can be drawn from those and the timeline of when they should be returned. Landlords have 21 days to get that money back to them.”

Homeowners making improvements filed more than 1,200 complaints about things like billing, warranties, and workmanship.

“Some of these businesses were signing up new contracts, business was going well, getting ahead of it, and all of a sudden they don’t have the teams or really the talent they need to get these projects done,” Domke says. “So we started to see an uptick, kind of like the perfect storm of these things, resulting in more home improvement complaints.”

Domke says if they see a pattern of complaints they dig deeper.

“We’re here to help them and it all starts with filing a complaint,” Domke says.

It can be about a scam, identity theft, a bill, or a business.

“A free gift was offered and you didn’t get it. Or maybe the bill was higher than it was supposed to be,” Domke says.

DATCP will investigate, and in many cases, reach settlements and return the money.

“We’re very successful in doing that. The percentage is around 80 percent. We’re able to get that solved for them, or at least something that they’re happy with. Last year, we returned about $2.8 million to consumers,” Domke says.

You can report your complaint to DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wi.gov. CLICK HERE to learn about filing a consumer complaint online.

DATCP also works on educating businesses and consumers. A free consumer protection guide is available with information about scams, identity theft, work-at-home operations, and landlord and tenant laws.

CLICK HERE to download the complaint online. To request a free copy through the mail, call (800) 422-7128.

