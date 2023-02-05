Appleton celebrates Black History Month with unique event

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The event was open to the entire community at Appleton East High School - which provided a chance to learn about the contributions of black individuals in areas of music, poetry and theatre.

Students came together to plan and organize, and even put on performances.

That allowed them to gain experience in event planning and marketing. Plus, feeling empowered to create change.

Neo Medina from the Appleton East Star Team explains: ““I think an important part of that isn’t just the history we come to know but also black excellence as well. I think they might find that missing sometimes, so this is the place to learn a little bit, celebrate a little, as a community.”

Many of the students participating are members of the Appleton East Star Team. The Star Initiative works within middle and high schools to build equitable education opportunities for black scholars in the Fox Cities.

