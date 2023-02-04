USDA offers free webinars for bird lovers in the Great Lakes Region

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The webinars are part of a program entitled “Dynamic Forests for Birds and Wildlife in the Great Lakes” and will comprise a three-part series. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designed the program and is introducing it to residents in an area covering three states.

Participants will discuss the benefits of active forest management for forest health, wildlife, and birds. In addition, information will be provided on cost-share funding for private landowner projects in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Consulting foresters, forestry workers, natural resource managers, landowners, hunters, bird watchers and beyond, are encouraged to virtually-attend!

For more information, and to register for the following webinars and receive a Zoom link please visit: https://forms.gle/RFFiXq1Zpw3MSLNx8

The webinars in this 3-part series include:

In Wisconsin, residents may also contact the Wisconsin Natural Reources Conservation Service for more information. Their phone number is (608) 662-4422.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.