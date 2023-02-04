USDA offers free webinars for bird lovers in the Great Lakes Region

Kirtland's Warbler (Setophaga kirtlandii) adult male perched on a branch
Kirtland's Warbler (Setophaga kirtlandii) adult male perched on a branch(Dubi Shapiro | United States Department of Agriculture)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The webinars are part of a program entitled “Dynamic Forests for Birds and Wildlife in the Great Lakes” and will comprise a three-part series. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designed the program and is introducing it to residents in an area covering three states.

Participants will discuss the benefits of active forest management for forest health, wildlife, and birds. In addition, information will be provided on cost-share funding for private landowner projects in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

Consulting foresters, forestry workers, natural resource managers, landowners, hunters, bird watchers and beyond, are encouraged to virtually-attend!

For more information, and to register for the following webinars and receive a Zoom link please visit: https://forms.gle/RFFiXq1Zpw3MSLNx8

The webinars in this 3-part series include:

In Wisconsin, residents may also contact the Wisconsin Natural Reources Conservation Service for more information. Their phone number is (608) 662-4422.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nursing home CEO indicted
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
Grant Fuhrman convicted as charged
Jury finds Fuhrman guilty of Attempted 1st Degree Homicide in Oshkosh West attack
Fatal Crash
Driver from Brown County dies in crash
Caleb needs help
Young man needs help after dad killed, mom hurt in alleged OWI crash
Both victims of Green Bay homicide are identified
Victims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities

Latest News

Penguins
Penguin feeding experience returns to the New Zoo in Green Bay
Boys basketball: Fond du Lac beats Neenah Friday night
Boys basketball: Fond du Lac beats Neenah Friday night
Grant Fuhrman convicted as charged
Jury finds Fuhrman guilty of Attempted 1st Degree Homicide in Oshkosh West attack
Domestic violence and where help is available
Domestic violence is a much talked about topic in the wake of the double homicide in Green Bay