TURNING MILDER THIS WEEKEND

Our temperatures will slowly rise through the single digits tonight with a developing south breeze. That breeze will keep wind chills in the -5° to -15° range through Saturday morning. Clouds will thin prior to sunrise and we should see some decent sun early Saturday. But, clouds will increase and thicken for the afternoon. Despite that, highs will go back above average, topping out in the upper half of the 20s.

Highs in the lower-half of the 30s are expected on Sunday. Skies will be mostly cloudy and a few flurries are possible from time to time. Next week looks warmer than normal, with highs well into the 30s, and even some lower 40s possible. It will be mild enough for periods of rain Monday night from the Fox Valley southward, but some northern areas cold see snow or a wintry mix. This warm streak of weather is less than ideal for sturgeon spearers, who are looking ahead to the following weekend’s opener.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

SATURDAY: SW 10-15+ MPH

SUNDAY: NW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Light snow possible NORTH. Temps rise overnight. LOW: 1

SATURDAY: Milder with increasing clouds. Northern flakes possible at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries. HIGH: 33 LOW: 15

MONDAY: Clouds thicken. Light rain at night, with a slushy mix NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: A cloudy morning. Some late sun. A mild February day! HIGH: 39 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Still mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies. Rain possible. HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Early flakes? HIGH: 32

