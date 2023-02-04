RAPID WARMING TREND BRINGING NEAR-SPRING HIGHS BY NEXT WEEK

After dealing with well below average temperatures and bitter cold wind chills, high pressure and a strong warm front will create a rapid warmup starting today and continue through next week. The temperatures will increase to near spring like temperatures by next Wednesday with highs expected at 40 degrees. A couple of weak systems will form through that time, but no significant hazards are expected.

Starting on Sunday, an Alberta clipper, the same one that has the strong warm front, will move directly over Wisconsin bringing a chance of snow flurries early Sunday morning as well as the evening. The first round will be from the center of the system and the second round will be from the cold front behind the clipper. Little to no accumulation is expected so travel should be good. By the time the cold front moves out, temperatures will cool down Sunday night to the teens, but they’ll pick back up on Monday as a strong high pressure moves back over the Midwest.

The next chance of precipitation will come Thursday as a system from the South moves through the Ohio River Valley. The main precipitation looks to be rain since temperatures will be too warm for snow, but isolated snowflakes could form early Friday morning once temperatures get cold enough. Otherwise this upcoming week will be partly to mostly cloudy with very mild highs.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 10-15 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: Sunny start, increasing clouds. HIGH: 29

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, steady lows. LOW: 24

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, early and late snow flurries possible. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

MONDAY: Chances of wintry mix, overcast and mild. HIGH: 38 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very mild. HIGH: 40 LOW: 28

THURSDAY: Chance of rain, overcast. HIGH: 39 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of snowflakes? HIGH: 30

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.