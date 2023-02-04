Railroad Museum in Green Bay features brand new “Rail Ties” exhibit

A great opportunity for a family trip
New exhibit at the National Railroad Museum(National Railroad Museum)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The National Railroad Museum’s 2023 opens a new exhibit entitled “Rail Ties: Railroad Stories That Link Our Community.” The exhibit will be showcased from now through December 31, 2023.

In February and March, the Museum is open 9 am to 4 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 am to 4 pm Sundays (closed Mondays). From April through December, the Museum is open 9 am to 5 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 11 am to 5 pm Sundays.

“Rail Ties” brings together loaned objects and objects from the Museum’s collection with stories of the people who owned and used them. By celebrating these people’s stories, we can learn about the development of our country and its culture to gain a better understanding and appreciation for what has happened since railroad tracks began to span across our nation.

Visitors to the “Rail Ties” exhibit can connect with these stories and see artifacts that may spark memories of their own time working for the railroad or of a family member working for the railroad. The Museum will continue to gather stories and artifacts to add to the exhibit as the year progresses. If people have a story or object to share, please contact the Museum so we can preserve it for future generations.

The exhibit is included with daily admission tickets -- which can be purchased in advance at nationalrrmuseum.org or in person at the main entrance ticket desk.

