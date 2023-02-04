Phoenix WBB stays hot with 15th win in last 16 games

GREEN BAY ATHLETICS

DETROIT, Mich. – The Green Bay women’s basketball team found themselves in a rock fight Friday night with the Detroit Mercy Titans, but prevailed for their fourth-straight win, 56-47. The win was number 784 for head coach Kevin Borseth, which gives him the 20th-most wins in NCAA women’s basketball history.

Sydney Levy led the Phoenix (18-4, 11-2) with 17 points and two steals. Butler also added nine points and three steals while Jasmine Kondrakiewicz chipped in with nine points.Green Bay’s defense was dominant once again, holding Detroit Mercy to just 6.2-percent shooting from beyond the arc. The Titans did not have much luck cleaning up their misses on the offensive glass either, as they finished with nine offensive rebounds and managed just four second chance points.HOW IT HAPPENEDNeither team came out of the gates hot in the opening quarter, as they combined to finish 5-for-27 after the games first ten minutes. The Phoenix accounted for most of those makes, as they’d enter the second quarter with a 9-2 advantage.Green Bay kept its first quarter lead intact before going on a 7-0 run starting at the 4:48 mark, highlighted by a bucket from Tatum Koenig, to increase its lead to 20-8. The Titans responded almost immediately with a 6-0 run of their own to bring the score to 20-14 with just under two minutes in the half. Green Bay would add a late free throw and take a 21-14 lead into the break.The Phoenix created some extra separation in the third, outscoring the Titans 19-14 in the frame. GB was led offensively by a 12-point scoring outburst from Levy. The Green & White were efficient in general in the third, shooting 8-for-14 (57.1-percent) from the floor.

The Titans would not go away in the fourth, even pulling the game back to within five with 16 seconds to go. However, Butler and Cassie Schiltz would each hit a pair of free throws down the stretch to ice the UDM and secure GB’s 18th win of the season.

GAME NOTES» The Phoenix never trailed Friday night.» The win keeps the Phoenix tied at the top of the Horizon League leaderboard with Cleveland State at 11-2.» The Phoenix defense forced 23 turnovers.» The Phoenix has now won 12 straight games against Detroit.» Green Bay got a team-high six rebounds from Natalie McNeal.» Green Bay has won 15 of its last 16 games.UP NEXTThe Phoenix will close out the weekend at Oakland on Sunday at 1 p.m. before returning to the Kress Center next Friday to take on Northern Kentucky.

