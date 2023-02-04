Penguin feeding experience returns to the New Zoo in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is pleased to announce the return of the always-popular Penguin Feeding Experiences!

It’s a wild way to get up-close and personal with everyone’s favorite feathered friends. Participants will go behind-the-scenes into the Penguin Habitat, where you’ll chat with an expert penguin zookeeper, meet our African penguins, and have the opportunity to toss them several fish.

Penguin feeding experiences are designed for small groups of up to six people (when counting those aged 2 and above). Children under age 2 do not count towards the maximum number and are allowed into the feeding area as long as they are held by an adult.

One feeding session will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 12:00 p.m. starting on February 4th. The cost is $50 per session, in addition to regular zoo admission (which is currently half-price!). To learn more about the Penguin Feeding Experience and purchase tickets, visit: newzoo.org

Please note: Individuals with fish allergies are not encouraged to participate in the penguin feeding experiences. The New Zoo is currently open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Half-priced tickets are available at the door through the end of February.

