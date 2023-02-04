MILD AIR RETURNS... BUT SO DOES THE CHANCE OF SNOW & RAIN

We have climbed out of the deep freeze but milder air means more clouds and a better chance of precipitation. That’s usually the tradeoff this time of year. There are 3 weather makers to watch over the next week.

The first one, a weak clipper system, will move through tonight and Sunday. It may produce a few light snow showers or flurries but no significant moisture is expected here... but we’ll have a fair amount of cloud cover. Lows tonight look to hold mainly in the 20s for most spots with low 30s returning on Sunday.

A second, but more potent, clipper Monday night and early Tuesday will give us a better chance at rain, snow, and/or a wintry mix. Only minor amounts of snow are likely with temperatures hovering around freezing Monday night, but an inch or two is possible across the Northwoods. Rain could be the predominate precipitation type farther south if temperatures can stay warm enough.

The third and final weather maker of the week is on track for Thursday. Depending on how things set up, it could have a better chance of producing several inches of wet snow in our region. A lot of details still need to be worked out so stay tuned.

Temperatures will trend above average for most of the week before falling a bit back to normal levels by next weekend. No bitterly cold, Arctic air is coming over the next 7 days.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TONIGHT: SW/W 5-10 MPH

SUNDAY: WNW 5-15 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. LOW: 22

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of passing flakes or flurries. HIGH: 33 LOW: 14

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Evening rain or mix develops. Breezy. HIGH: 37 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few lingering flakes possible. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Seasonably mild. HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: Cloudy & breezy. Wet snow or mix possible. HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Lingering flakes? Breezy. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 27

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.