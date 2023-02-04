Boys basketball: Fond du Lac takes down Neenah

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a battle in the Fox Valley Association Friday Night. The reigning state champions, Neenah, hosted ninth ranked Fond du Lac.

The two teams took turns taking the lead to start the game before the Rockets built a lead as large at nine points in the second half. Cal Klesmit scored 19 points in the game.

But then the Cardinals took over, in part thanks to Jamariea Dalton’s hot stretch. He scored 28 points on the night.

Neenah’s Brady Corso hit a three pointer that got his team within one point with 7.7 seconds to go, 67-66.

But Fond du Lac held on to win 68-66.

The Cardinals are now 16.4 overall, 12-2 in the conference and in first place.

The Rockets are 11-8 and 8-5 in the FVA.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.