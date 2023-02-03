Wisconsin thwarts Ohio State rally with Hepburn’s foul shots

Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, right, drives top the basket against Ohio State's Bruce Thornton,...
Wisconsin's Chucky Hepburn, right, drives top the basket against Ohio State's Bruce Thornton, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)(Jay LaPrete | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 2, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Connor Essegian scored 17 points, Chucky Hepburn added 15 and Wisconsin held off Ohio State 65-60 on Thursday night for the Buckeyes’ third straight loss.

Wisconsin led 62-47 with 7:18 remaining before Ohio State scored the next 13 points to get within 62-60. The Badgers missed their final nine field goals and Hepburn made 3 of 4 foul shots in the last 24 seconds to blunt the late Ohio State rally.

Despite Ohio State’s 16 turnovers, Wisconsin allowed the Buckeyes to hang around as the Badgers made just 13 of 22 foul shots.

Steven Crowl scored half of his 14 points as part of 9-0 Wisconsin run early in the first half and Max Klesmit scored 12 for the Badgers (13-8, 5-6 Big 10).

Brice Sensabaugh scored 13 points and Zed Key 12 for the Buckeyes (11-11, 3-8). Ohio State now has lost eight of its last nine, including streaks of three and five.

It was the lone regular-season game between the two teams. The Badgers host Northwestern on Sunday. Ohio State plays at Michigan also on Sunday.

