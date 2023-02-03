UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball leading the WIAC

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -The UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball team is riding high on a seven-game win streak.

Perched atop of the WIAC standings at 9-1, the Titans are ranked 23rd in the country in Division 3.

Oshkosh is the only WIAC team still in the top 25 after La Crosse took a tumble this week.

UWO owns the 10th-best defense in the nation, allowing 59.5 points per game.

The program will always have high expectations, after its 2019 national title.

“We’re on a good streak of games right now, but I wouldn’t say it’s our best and we continue to get better each and every day,” Titans guard Hunter Plamann said.

“Coming back from last year, we thought we could do more,” UWO forward Levi Borchert said. “We returned so many guys from last year that we have a chip on our shoulder, knowing we can do more.”

“We don’t make any apologies for the expectations. We set the expectations. They’re as high as they can be. But if all we do is worry about what they could be, then we’re not going to enjoy the day,” Oshkosh head coach Matt Lewis said.

The Titans look to extend their winning streak as they travel to UW-River Falls on Saturday.

