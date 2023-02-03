Titans women’s basketball embracing young group

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The UW-Oshkosh women’s basketball team is coming off a huge 65-57 win over 17th ranked Eau Claire on Wednesday.

The Titans have faced some growing pains this year after losing nine players in the offseason. It’s now a young squad. Freshman have logged over one-thousand minutes this season.

But are they getting hot at the right time? UWO is on a six-game win streak to put them 6-4 in the conference, 16-5 overall.

“We talk about us trying to be the best team we can when the conference tournament starts. It’s always kind of attainable. We just got to keep getting better,” Titans head coach Brad Fischer said. “For us to be in the conversations, super proud. I think we’re peaking at the right time.”

“One person steps up in one game and then the next game, someone else steps up,” UWO guard Jenna Jorgensen said. “Everyone has just been having each other’s backs. We’ve all been picking each other up.”

“We’re still expecting to be the best team we are at the end of the conference which is in about two weeks so we still have two weeks to work on it,” Oshkosh forward Kayce Vaile said.

Up next, the Titans host UW-River Falls on Saturday at 7 p.m.

