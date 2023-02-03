President Biden to visit Wisconsin on February 8, following State of the Union

FILE - With the State of the Union address coming next week, Biden has renewed calls for...
FILE - With the State of the Union address coming next week, Biden has renewed calls for political unity, something he’s acknowledged being unable to achieve despite his promises to do so as a candidate in 2020.(Maryland GovPics / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Following the State of the Union, the President, the Vice President, and the Cabinet will blitz the country to showcase how the President’s plan is creating jobs, rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering costs for families, investing in our future, and delivering for families too often left behind. 

On Wednesday, February 8, the President will travel to the Madison area of Wisconsin. He will discuss how his economic plan is creating good-paying, union jobs and delivering real results for the American people. 

On Thursday, February 9, the President will travel to Tampa, Florida. He will discuss his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare and lower healthcare costs.

