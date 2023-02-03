Oshkosh North grad Haliburton makes NBA All-Star team

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The legend continues to grow, Oshkosh North product Tyrese Haliburton is now an NBA All-Star for the first time, selected as a reserve by the coaches on Thursday.

The 3rd-year pro leads the league with 10.2 assists per game this season.

Haliburton is getting healthier after missing the last 10 games with knee and elbow injuries -- he could return tonight.

But perhaps that absence helped state his case. Without Haliburton? Indiana has lost 9 of its last 10 games. They were in 5 games above .500 before that.

Haliburton also leads indiana in scoring at 20.2 points per game.

“Obviously, that’s a life goal of mine to be an All Star,” Haliburton said before the announcement. “I feel like I’ve done the right things to make that happen.”

