Oshkosh North grad Haliburton makes NBA All-Star team

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in action as the Cleveland Cavaliers played the...
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) in action as the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Indiana Pacers in an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Dave Schroeder
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The legend continues to grow, Oshkosh North product Tyrese Haliburton is now an NBA All-Star for the first time, selected as a reserve by the coaches on Thursday.

The 3rd-year pro leads the league with 10.2 assists per game this season.

Haliburton is getting healthier after missing the last 10 games with knee and elbow injuries -- he could return tonight.

But perhaps that absence helped state his case. Without Haliburton? Indiana has lost 9 of its last 10 games. They were in 5 games above .500 before that.

Haliburton also leads indiana in scoring at 20.2 points per game.

“Obviously, that’s a life goal of mine to be an All Star,” Haliburton said before the announcement. “I feel like I’ve done the right things to make that happen.”

