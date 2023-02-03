Fuhrman trial could go to jury Friday after closing arguments

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Closing arguments are expected to begin Friday in the trial for a man charged in a 2019 attack at Oshkosh West High School.

Grant Fuhrman, 20, is charged with Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the stabbing of now retired School Resource Officer Mike Wissink.

Fuhrman’s defense is expected to rest Friday without the defendant taking the witness stand.

“We’ve had extensive conversations with Grant about how this trial is going,” said attorney Corey Mehlos. “He feels very good about our defense. He is confident. He doesn’t see the need to add anything by his testimony. I think he is making a knowing, informed and voluntary decision to not testify consistent with his constitutional rights. I will accept the defendant’s decision not to testify.”

The trial is wrapping up after two weeks of testimony. Closing arguments are expected Friday and then the judge will give the case to the jury for deliberation.

The defense called just one witness.

Last week, the prosecution called Mike Wissink to the stand. Wissink told jurors he was sitting at his desk in his office on Dec. 3, 2019, when Fuhrman walked in and closed the door. The retired officer said Fuhrman asked him to look something up on the computer.

Wissink then described being confused and in pain. He remembered Furhman coming at him and stabbing him. The weapon was a large fork.

“As I am sitting in my chair, I start to turn and get up and feeling more pain, like blows raining down on my head or head area,” Wissink stated. “Then I am able to turn and get up and I see Furhman and his hands, are doing a motion like this.”

Retired officer Wissink testifies at Fuhrman trial

“I notice a flash and in my mind, I picture a three-prong fork and it’s like I am standing behind myself, watching this,” Wissink said.

Wissink says he fired his gun, striking Fuhrman.

School security video shown at trial shows the moments Fuhrman tried to run out of the office, but the injured officer pulled him back in.

Wissink testified that he went for his taser first.

“I know that morning the day before, another SRO in Wisconsin was involved in a shooting incident at a school and my girlfriend talked about it and I said I hope I make it to the end without being in a shooting, I just want to make it,” Wissink said.

Earlier in the week, jurors heard from Grant Furhman’s mother, Tina Kintoph.

She said that Grant wasn’t a typical 16-year-old boy, who had a lot to look forward to. He had just gotten his first job, bought a car from his grandmother, and had a lot of friends. She says that he was a very social person, but she saw him withdraw after the death of his grandfather that November, whom she said Grant had a special relationship.

Defense calls witnesses for first time at Fuhrman trial

On the stand, Fuhrman’s mother explained that Grant’s biological father died by suicide and it made him fearful he may lose more loved ones.

She described Grant as being “very clingy” and not wanting her to leave. He also was very scared of fire trucks and ambulances. “He would just shake and get very emotional when he would see things like that.”

Question: “Do you know what that was, that he would be fearful of fire trucks and ambulances?”

Answering she took a long pause, wiped away a tear, then responded, “Probably because he saw my husband being taken out of the house in a body bag, maybe? And he was afraid that they were going to take me away, maybe?”

Fuhrman’s mother was also asked about the medication he was prescribed to help him focus in school. She said he took it on and off since he started grade school and that’s because he experienced adverse side effects.

Furhman is charged with a Class A Felony. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.