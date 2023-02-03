A FRIGID FRIDAY... THEN MILDER THIS WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
The cold snap snaps back! Sub-zero wind chills. A high of 5 or below. Then a dramatic change this weekend.
By David Ernst
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It will be much colder tonight! Blustery northwest winds will drive temperatures well below zero. Our wind chills will tumble to -20 to -35 by daybreak Friday. These “feel-like temperatures” are cold enough to cause frostbite on your exposed skin in 15 to 30 minutes. We encourage folks to dress in layers and limit your time outside if possible... with that in mind, late tonight and Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Thankfully, the arctic air will be short-lived. Highs Friday will stay in the single digits, but temperatures will rise late Friday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the 20s, with 30s on Sunday. Some light snow showers may pass across northern areas late Friday night and a few flakes may also fly early Sunday. Clouds will increase on Saturday and Sunday should be mostly cloudy. Another weathermaker moving through the area Monday night will bring us light rain, with a slushy wintry mix closer to the Upper Michigan border. We are tracking a potentially bigger system late next week, but given that it’s still a week away, there is a fair amount of uncertainty. Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair and frigid. Harsh wind chills of -20 to -35 late in the night. LOW: -7

FRIDAY: Bitter cold. Wind chills of -10 to -25. Sunshine, then late clouds. Light snow overnight… mainly NORTH. HIGH: 6 LOW: 1 (rising overnight)

SATURDAY: Not as cold. Clouds thicken. Flakes at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Blustery. Light rain at night, with a slushy mix NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cool and blustery. Light lingering mix. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Continued mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix developing. HIGH: 36

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emerald Bay Retirement Community & Memory Care in Hobart
Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid
Both victims of Green Bay homicide are identified
Victims of double homicide in Green Bay identified by authorities
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
FIRST ALERT EXCLUSIVE: Emerald Bay evictions
New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions
Richard Sotka
Complaint: Man charged in Green Bay killings has history of violence against women

Latest News

First Alert Weather
THE ARCTIC AIR STRIKES BACK... WIND CHILL ADVISORY ISSUED TONIGHT
First Alert Weather Pinpoint Predictor
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Bitter cold Friday
Shoveling out a car in a snowstorm
Stranded: How to avoid hypothermia in brutal cold
February 2 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Subzero wind chills