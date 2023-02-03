A FRIGID FRIDAY... THEN MILDER THIS WEEKEND

It will be much colder tonight! Blustery northwest winds will drive temperatures well below zero. Our wind chills will tumble to -20 to -35 by daybreak Friday. These “feel-like temperatures” are cold enough to cause frostbite on your exposed skin in 15 to 30 minutes. We encourage folks to dress in layers and limit your time outside if possible... with that in mind, late tonight and Friday is now a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

Thankfully, the arctic air will be short-lived. Highs Friday will stay in the single digits, but temperatures will rise late Friday night. Saturday’s highs will be in the 20s, with 30s on Sunday. Some light snow showers may pass across northern areas late Friday night and a few flakes may also fly early Sunday. Clouds will increase on Saturday and Sunday should be mostly cloudy. Another weathermaker moving through the area Monday night will bring us light rain, with a slushy wintry mix closer to the Upper Michigan border. We are tracking a potentially bigger system late next week, but given that it’s still a week away, there is a fair amount of uncertainty. Stay tuned.

WIND FORECAST:

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 10-20 MPH

TONIGHT: Fair and frigid. Harsh wind chills of -20 to -35 late in the night. LOW: -7

FRIDAY: Bitter cold. Wind chills of -10 to -25. Sunshine, then late clouds. Light snow overnight… mainly NORTH. HIGH: 6 LOW: 1 (rising overnight)

SATURDAY: Not as cold. Clouds thicken. Flakes at night. HIGH: 29 LOW: 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes. HIGH: 33 LOW: 16

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Blustery. Light rain at night, with a slushy mix NORTH. HIGH: 38 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: Cloudy, cool and blustery. Light lingering mix. HIGH: 38 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Continued mild. HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: Cloudy with a wintry mix developing. HIGH: 36

