Driver from Brown County dies in crash

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEDGEVIEW, Wis. (WBAY) - On 02/03/23 at approximately 12:32 PM the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Ledgeview Fire Dept and County Rescue responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash on Glenmore Rd east of I-43 in the Village of Ledgeview.

Preliminary investigation shows that a 2014 Jeep Wrangler exited the roadway via the north ditch while traveling eastbound slightly angling from the roadway. The Jeep continued in this manner going down the embankment onto the frozen river striking the east bank where it came to rest. There was an independent witness to the crash.

The driver and sole occupant of the Jeep was a 64-year-old man from The Village of Bellevue, Brown County, WI. He was transported from the scene in critical condition and pronounced deceased at an area hospital. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

